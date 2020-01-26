World reacts to death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant

Posted 4:10 pm, January 26, 2020, by , Updated at 05:32PM, January 26, 2020
Data pix.

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant, 41, died Sunday morning in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

Five people were killed in the crash on a hillside in Calabasas, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said. There were no survivors.

After the news broke, reactions started to pour in on social media mourning the star athlete's death.

😤😔🥺 it can’t be

