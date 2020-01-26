Teen arrested, charged for shooting juvenile in parking lot outside Forever 21 at Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A juvenile victim was shot Friday night outside of the Forever 21 at the Hanes mall in Winston-Salem, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Isaac Banos Salazar, 18, of Winston-Salem, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, carrying a concealed gun and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

He was booked into the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center under a $50,000 bond. Jail staff said Salazar had bonded out Saturday.

He was arrested in the Hanes Mall parking lot at 8:54 p.m. after officers were in the area when they heard what sounded like gunshots.

They responded and found the juvenile victim who was suffering from what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound on the sidewalk near J.C. Penney's.

An investigation found that the victim and Salazar knew each other.

Salazar shot the victim when he was leaving the Forever 21 around 8:30 p.m. and walking towards the parking lot, the release says.

The victim then ran to where he was found near the J.C. Penney's.

He was then taken to the hospital.

His soccer coach says he was shot in the leg and is in good spirits.

Salazar was arrested near Dave and Busters without incident.

Diamonique Howell was leaving the mall Friday night and saw police processing the scene.

“Anybody could have gotten shot. Anybody could have been killed. I wouldn’t want me or any of my family members out here," Hall said. "I’m glad I’m safe. I’m glad everyone else is safe."

No other injuries were reported.

Several windows of the Forever 21 were shattered from the gunfire.

"That is a little scary. You don’t think about that...I was just coming in to buy some shoes, and you don’t think about having to worry about a gun, but it happens everywhere," said shopper Donna Engrem.

The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding this incident, or with video footage of the incident, contact CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800 or “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.