Rocket hits dining facility at US Embassy compound in Baghdad

Posted 4:59 pm, January 26, 2020, by , Updated at 05:00PM, January 26, 2020

Baghdad (CNN)

One rocket hit a dining facility Sunday on the compound of the US Embassy in Baghdad, a US official told CNN.

The official said at this early stage there are reports of minor damage.

Neither the Pentagon nor the State Department have made public any reports of injuries and have not returned requests from CNN for comment on the incident.

Adil Abdul Mahdi, the prime minister of Iraq, condemned the attack and said Iraqi forces have been ordered to “deploy, search, and investigate to prevent the recurrence of such attacks, and to arrest those who launched these rockets so that they can be punished.”

The Prime Minister said the Iraqi government is “committed to protecting all diplomatic missions and taking all necessary measures to achieve this.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.