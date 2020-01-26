Rescue group helps puppy born with 3 ears

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. -- A dog rescuer in Oklahoma City is trying to help a puppy named Trip who appears to have three ears, KFOR reports.

"We tend to kind of take in the dogs that just don't fit in with everyone else," said Heather Hernandez with local rescue Mutt Misfits.

After his birth, Trip's previous owner reached out to Mutt Misfits where he's certainly found a home where he fits in.

Hernandez says out of a litter of seemingly "normal" puppies, he was born with what appears to be a third ear.

"So we can tell it's definitely connected, like greater than just the skin," Hernandez said. "But what exactly it leads to only the CT is going to tell us."

Hernandez is now working to raise money for that CT scan so they can get some more answers.

Trip walks a little off balance and has had some health issues.

"He has seizures. He's got, obviously, some other stuff going on," Hernandez said.

It's a desperate search for answers for Hernandez as it didn't take little Trip long to make her fall in love just like another dog at Mutt Misfits.

"She had an extra mouth in her ear, and this guy's got extra ears or whatever he's got going on up there. I couldn't say no," Hernandez said.

Sadly, that dog, Toad, passed away from medical issues. Now Hernandez hopes to find a way to save little Trip.

Hernandez says Trip is going back to the vet soon to try and figure out what is happening.