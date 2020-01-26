× Powerball ticket sold in NC wins $1 million prize

WHITTIER, N.C. — Saturday’s Powerball drawing produced a $1 million prize for someone who bought a ticket at a convenience store in Whittier in Jackson County, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

The lucky winner bought the ticket at the Catamount Travel Center on U.S. 441 North in Whittier.

The $2 ticket matched the numbers on the five white balls, 2-9-17-36-67, beating odds of 1 in 11.7 million.

Anyone who bought a ticket at the store should check it.

The $1 million prize won in North Carolina was one of three $1 million prizes won nationally in the drawing.

The lucky winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim the prize.

No one won the Powerball jackpot in the drawing. The Wednesday jackpot climbs to $394 million as an annuity prize or $274.6 million cash.