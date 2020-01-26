Police investigating after Starbucks in Greensboro robbed at gunpoint

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Police are investigating after a Starbucks in Greensboro was robbed at gunpoint Sunday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 9:40 p.m., officers responded to the Starbucks at 505 Pisgah Church Road in reference to a robbery.

Three men went into the business with handguns and robbed it, police say.

Two of the men are described as wearing dark-colored clothing and the other is described as wearing light-colored clothing.

The investigation is ongoing.

