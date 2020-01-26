‘No words to express the pain I’m going through,’ Shaquille O’Neal tweets after Kobe Bryant’s death

Shaquille O’Neal has reacted to the tragic death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

“There’s no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW,” O’Neal tweeted.

Bryant and O’Neal played together for the Los Angeles Lakers for eight seasons and won three NBA Championships in 2000-2002.

Bryant, 41, died Sunday morning in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria Onore Bryant was also killed.

Five people were killed in the crash, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. There were no survivors, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said. The sheriff’s department received reports of the downed aircraft just after 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m PT), officials said in a tweet.

Bryant’s death comes a day after LeBron James passed him as No. 3 on the NBA all-time scoring list when he scored 33,643 points.

“Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother,” Bryant tweeted Saturday night.

Born in Philadelphia, Bryant was drafted to the NBA straight out of Lower Merion High School near Philadelphia in 1996. He was the youngest player in NBA history at that time, at 18 years, 2 months and 11 days.

Bryant played his entire professional career with the Los Angeles Lakers and won five NBA championships over the course of 20 seasons.

He was an 18-time All-Star, two-time NBA Finals MVP and the 2008 NBA MVP. He was named to the All-NBA First Team 11 times.

Bryant has two Olympic gold medals for men’s basketball.

Bryant retired in April 2016.