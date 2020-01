Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A soldier from Wilmington died after an accident in Syria Friday, according to the Department of Defense.

He's identified as Army Specialist Antonio I. Moore, 22, of Wilmington.

The government says he died in a "rollover accident."

Saturday's media release says that he was conducting "route clearing operations."

Moore was assigned to the 363rd Engineer Battalion, 411th Engineer Brigade, Knightdale, N.C.

The incident is being investigated.