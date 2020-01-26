× Lexington man dies after car overturns, hits utility pole, highway patrol says

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A Lexington man died Saturday in a fatal crash in Iredell County, according to the NC State Highway Patrol.

Winston Shelton Wishon, 28, of Lexington, was driving on US 64 near Swann Road in a 2004 Kia.

Troopers say he ran off the road the right, hit an embankment, overturned and then crashed into a utility pole.

Troopers responded around 10 a.m. and say Wishon died at the scene.

He was restrained by a seatbelt and there are no initial indications of impairment.