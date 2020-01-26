Kobe Bryant left his mark on Hollywood, too

In 2011, Kobe Bryant became the first professional athlete who was not an actor to have his hand and footprints enshrined at Hollywood’s historic Grauman’s Chinese Theatre.

Crowds and attendees cheered during the ceremony for the beloved NBA superstar and Olympic athlete.

After being introduced by late-night host and master of ceremony Jimmy Kimmel, Bryant spoke about the honor being paid him, which he said he never imagined in his “wildest dreams.”

“I just feel extremely honored to be able to do this,” Bryant said. “It’s never something I ever actually thought about.”

The court is where he became a legend, but Bryant — who at the age of 41 was one of five people killed in a helicopter crash Sunday on a hillside in Calabasas, California — also left his mark on Hollywood.

In 2018, he notched another first after he became the only athlete to ever win a basketball championship and an Academy Award.

Bryant, who retired from playing professional basketball in 2016, won an Oscar for best animated short for “Dear Basketball,” which was based on a poem he wrote.

He worked with animator Glen Keane and Oscar-winning composer John Williams on the project, which was about him as a young boy dreaming about becoming a basketball player.

“It was pretty surreal to see myself animated,” Bryant told The New York Times after the short was nominated. “I once dreamed of having a signature Nike shoe, but I never thought I’d be animated by Glen Keane — that pretty much tops everything!”

Bryant also had a brief flirtation with a music career, including a planned 2000 debut rap album which was never released.

His single, “K.O.B.E.” featured model and actress Tyra Banks.

On Sunday, rapper Drake was one of several celebrities paying tribute to Bryant.

“It can’t be,” Drake wrote in the caption of a photo, which contained the words “Farewell Mamba” which was Bryant’s nickname.

This is not real right now — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) January 26, 2020

I’m stunned. Words can’t even come close to describing it. Just an incredibly sad and tragic day. — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) January 26, 2020

Please no. Please god no. It can’t be true. — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) January 26, 2020

Man I don’t even know where to start😭😭 I started playing ball because of KOBE after watching the 2010 finals. I had never watched ball before that and that finals was the turning point of my life. I WANTED TO BE LIKE KOBE. I’m so FREAKING SAD right now!!!! RIP LEGEND — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) January 26, 2020

I’m heartbroken by this news, you were a true legend, and friend. Rest In Peace @kobebryant, my thoughts and prayers to his wife and kids. #legend #mamba #goat pic.twitter.com/1VKYdbrVEk — Tony Parker (@tonyparker) January 26, 2020

RIP to the legend…you inspired millions on and off the court. Thank you for your life and influence. “The most important thing is to try and inspire people so that they can be great in whatever they want to do”-… https://t.co/pAhb2BRQzx — Anthony Tolliver (@ATolliver44) January 26, 2020

Peace and power to the Bryant family, and basketball lovers around the world. R.I.P @kobebryant 😢 #MambaMentality pic.twitter.com/yn3Bgo0VAu — Goran Dragić (@Goran_Dragic) January 26, 2020

R.I.P Legend 😔 Prayers up 🙏 💔 pic.twitter.com/oUAgvA1DXp — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) January 26, 2020

So sick rn… you inspired me to work as hard as I do. I use to watch you before all my highschool and college games man this one hurt me fr 😓😓 Love you Bean R.I.P. #8/24forever pic.twitter.com/niaKOWt3d7 — Miles Bridges (@MilesBridges) January 26, 2020

It’s not even about basketball at this moment, May God be with your family 🙏🏾 thank you for all the words. #RIP #kobe #8 #24 pic.twitter.com/j9zmjaoQP5 — Emmanuel Mudiay (@emmanuelmudiay) January 26, 2020

Can't believe it, don't want to believe it! This is unreal! I cried when I saw the news!

Thank you @kobebryant for everything you did for basketball and for who you were as a person. I'm gonna miss you!

One of the saddest days…this one hurts a lot. pic.twitter.com/95zAuxqWUz — jose manuel calderon (@JmCalderon) January 26, 2020

Devastated to hear the news about @kobebryant. He was the best to ever do it. Praying for the Bryant family during this difficult time. Your legacy will live forever, you inspired and transformed a lot of us 😢😥😔 pic.twitter.com/8r0faP9hX2 — Bismack Biyombo (@bismackbiyombo) January 26, 2020

A moment I will never forget. This was my first NBA game. 🙏🏼😢 https://t.co/bZepaPVJMt — Meyers Leonard (@MeyersLeonard) January 26, 2020

Speechless on this plane ride home! A sad day bruh! RIP Kobe Bean Bryant! Prayers go to his family and loved ones 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 This doesn’t even feel real man.. — Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) January 26, 2020

RIP Kobe Bryant. I cannot believe I just typed those words. Just impossible to comprehend. He was becoming as big a force in his second career as he was on the court. God bless his wife and children. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 26, 2020

Damn. RIP Mamba. May your memory be a blessing — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 26, 2020

My heart hurts for Kobe and his family. Life aint fair man. This cant be — andrew mccutchen (@TheCUTCH22) January 26, 2020

Can’t be true.

Just can’t be.

Truly truly horrific. Rest In Peace Kobe. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 26, 2020

Reports are that basketball great Kobe Bryant and three others have been killed in a helicopter crash in California. That is terrible news! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

הצטערתי לשמוע על הטרגדיה בארה״ב, יום עצוב לכל אוהבי הספורט בעולם.

קובי בריאנט, מגדולי הכדורסלנים בהיסטוריה, נהרג היום בהתרסקות מסוק בקלבסאס שבקליפורניה. הותיר אחריו אישה, ארבעה ילדים, ומיליוני חובבי כדורסל בעולם. לא יישכח. מי יתן שינוח על משכבו בשלום pic.twitter.com/Y5FGI5D6rZ — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) January 26, 2020

Jesus this is heartbreaking. — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) January 26, 2020

Like everyone, I’m stunned and saddened by the news about Kobe Bryant. My heart is broken for his wife and family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 26, 2020