Kobe Bryant dies at age 41 in helicopter crash in California

WATCH LIVE: Crews are on scene after NBA star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in California.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CALABASAS, Calif. -- Basketball legend Kobe Bryant, 41, died Sunday morning in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, sources confirm to CNN.

Five people were killed in the crash on a hillside in Calabasas, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said. There were no survivors, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

Five people confirmed deceased, no survivors in #Calabasas helicopter crash. #LASD #Malibu deputies remain with #LA County Fire personnel. Investigation ongoing. Avoid the area until further notice. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020

The sheriff's department received reports of the downed aircraft just after 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m PT), officials said in a tweet.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Tranportation Safety Board are investigating, the FAA said in a tweet.

Flames have been extinguished, the department said.

Calabasas is about 30 miles west of Los Angeles.

Bryant's death comes day after LeBron James passed him as No. 3 on the NBA all-time scoring list when the scored 33,643 points.

"Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother," Bryant tweeted Saturday night.

Born in Philadelphia, Bryant was drafted to the NBA straight out of Lower Merion High School near Philadelphia in 1996. He was the youngest player in NBA history at that time, at 18 years, 2 months and 11 days.

Bryant played his entire professional career with the Los Angeles Lakers and won five NBA championships.

Bryant has two Olympic gold medals for men's basketball.

Bryant retired in April 2016.

It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of Kobe Bryant and four others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas. The aircraft went down in a remote field off Las Virgenes around 10:00 this morning. Nobody on the ground was hurt. The FAA and NTSB are investigating. — City of Calabasas (@CityofCalabasas) January 26, 2020

Every Kobe Bryant game-winner in 2 min.

RIP to a legend. Prayers to his family💜💛#RIPMamba #824 pic.twitter.com/tN8wR6Hy6G — Jack Duffy (@JackDuffyTPL) January 26, 2020