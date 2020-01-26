Fort Bragg paratroopers set to hold practice mission to learn how to secure airfield in Colombia with partner forces

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT BRAGG, N.C. -- Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division will conduct an airborne operation in Tolemaida, Colombia Sunday, according to 82nd Airborne officials.

Fort Bragg and Colombian paratroopers will conduct an airborne training insertion, practice tactical exercises and then learn how to secure an airfield with partner military forces.

Around 75 paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg and 40 personnel from U.S. Army South arrived in Colombia Thursday to participate in an airborne assault exercise that runs until next Wednesday, according to a U.S. Southern Command news release.

During the airborne exercise, U.S. and Colombian paratroopers will conduct an airborne training insertion from a U.S. and Colombian C-130 Hercules aircraft and then practice training exercises designed to simulate the securing of an airfield.

Expert U.S. and Colombian personnel will practice working together to build teamwork and share strategic and tactical expertise, U.S. Southern Command says.

“We are honored to train with Colombia - a close friend of the U.S. and Global Partner to NATO,” said U.S. Navy Adm. Craig Faller, commander of U.S. Southern Command. “This Airborne Exercise demonstrates the interoperability, lethality and professionalism of our militaries.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video