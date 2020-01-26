CVS on Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem robbed at gunpoint, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Police are asking for the public's help in finding a suspect who robbed a CVS in Winston-Salem at gunpoint, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

A man went into the CVS at 3186 Peters Creek Parkway with a handgun Sunday around 9:50 p.m. and demanded that the clerk give him the money from the register and safe.

The suspect then fled the area in a dark gray or black Chevrolet Impala, possibly with an out of state registration, police say.

No one was injured and the gun was not fired.

The suspect is described as a man in his mid-20s who is 5'6" and weighs 215 pounds.

He was reportedly wearing a black hoodie, light grey sweatpants, a ski mask and black and white Air Jordans.

The investigation is ongoing.