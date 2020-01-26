6 shot overnight inside of Thelma’s restaurant in Salisbury, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALISBURY, N.C. -- Six people were shot inside of Thelma’s Down Home Cooking in Salisbury just after midnight Sunday, according to Salisbury police.

Police were called to the restaurant at 1935 Jake Alexander Boulevard at 12:05 a.m.

One person was airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

The most serious victim is listed in stable condition.

Of the six who were shot, one person was shot in the chest, police say.

Two people were also trampled and one was treated for anxiety.

Officials have not identified suspects at this time and are asking anyone with video or photos of the incident to contact them at (704) 638-5333.

The investigation is ongoing.