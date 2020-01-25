Woman shoots 3 state troopers, kills 1 before fatally shooting self, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LISLE, Ill. -- A Chicago woman shot three state troopers and killed one before fatally shooting herself Friday night, WGN reports.

Police responded to a call reporting a shooting just after 10 p.m. at Humidor Cigar Lounge in Lisle, Illinois.

When they arrived, they found three injured men and 51-year-old Lisa McMullan, who they say was dead.

One of the men who was shot, 51-year-old Gregory Rieves, was a retired state trooper who spent 25 years on the force.

He reportedly died at the hospital.

Surveillance video shows a woman behind the group stand up, take out a gun and shoot the 51-year-old retired trooper in the head, police say.

After she shoots the other two troopers, she shoots herself in the head.

Both of the other troopers are recovering at the hospital.

Lloyd Graham, 55, who is also a retired officer, was stabilized in the hospital.

Kaiton Bullock, 48, was taken to the hospital in critical condition and stabilized as well. He was not on duty when the shooting happened.

Police are looking for a motive and interviewing witnesses.

They did not say if the woman knew the men or if she worked for the state police.

The investigation is ongoing.