Winston-Salem community members gathered to raise funds for a playground at Piedmont Park Apartments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Community members gathered for a spaghetti supper on Saturday to raise funds for a playground at the Piedmont Park Apartments.

The spaghetti supper was held at the Fries Memorial Moravian Church at 251 N. Hawthorne Rd.

The goal was for the community to raise $15,000 for a playground at Piedmont Park Apartments.

The first dinner seating will be at 5 p.m. and the second was at 6:15 p.m.

The event is supported by Vivan H. Burke, Mayor Pro Tempore, the Housing Authority of Winston-Salem, the Winston-Salem Police Department, Fries Memorial Moravian Church and the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

“The Office of Sheriff is about more than law enforcement; it’s about serving our community,” Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough Jr. said. “It’s common knowledge that when we work together. That synergy allows us to accomplish more than we could working on our own. Collaborating with different community partners on an event like this guarantees we will make a lasting impact on the children of this community, for they are our most valuable assets. They are the future of our community.”