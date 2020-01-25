Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKEE, Iowa -- A school district in Iowa will no longer celebrate Valentine's Day, WHO-DT reports.

The Waukee Community School District is making that call based on community and educator input.

The feedback shows fewer families in the area embrace the holiday, and it can be time-consuming for teachers.

“It's hard to understand if you're not in our buildings. But there are all different types of families and we want to embrace that. We want to make sure everybody's welcome here, and that they can celebrate each other, each day. And it doesn't have to be on Valentine's cards and with boxes,” Communications Director Amy Varcoe said.

Instead of Valentine's Day, the district plans to hold "Give Love" parties in the spring.

“Our motto in Waukee is "give love." We've had that model for three years. And so a lot of what will happen in our buildings on that day are cards for retirement communities, our law enforcement police, fire, military and teaching our students how to give back in a big way,” Varcoe said.

The district hopes the "Give Love" parties will be more inclusive than traditional Valentine's Day celebrations.