Rookie firefighter delivers baby on his first day, on his very first call

YONKERS, N.Y. -- A firefighter in Yonkers, New York, passed a big test on his very first day on the job when he helped deliver a baby, Westchester News reports.

Michael Iacovello helped Agnes Osei Bonsu deliver her baby last week hours into his first shift with Engine Company 303.

Officials say there was not enough time to get her to the hospital after she went into labor.

But Bonsu says the firefighter knew exactly what to do, helping her give birth to a baby girl.

"I was really nervous. I was excited, but the training kicked in, and she started crying once we suctioned her. Then I cut the umbilical cord. It was really exciting," Iacovello said.

Bonsu and the newborn girl, who is her fourth baby, are doing well.

It all happened not only on Iacovello's first day but also during his very first emergency call.