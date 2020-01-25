× Police asking for public’s help in finding missing 16-year-old girl

RUSSELL, Ky. — Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding missing 16-year-old Sydney Reed.

She has been missing since Saturday, January 18.

Reed is described as 5’3″ and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.

Investigators say she walked away from her home between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Anyone with information on Reed’s whereabouts is asked to call Kentucky State Police at (606) 928-6421.