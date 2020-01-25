Pit bull rescued from dogfighting ring joins NC sheriff’s office as K-9

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. — A pit bull named Nibbles is getting a second chance at life thanks to the Craven County Sheriff’s Office.

He’s joining the K-9 division where he’ll help with their “fight against drugs being trafficked and sold in Craven County,” according to a CCSO Facebook post.

Throw Away Dogs Project originally rescued Nibbles from a dogfighting ring in Canada.

The group was excited to share the good news about his career in law enforcement.

He got to meet his new partner Thursday and based on the photos, it looks like they’re going to get along great!