NC woman hits lottery jackpot twice, wins $5 million

Posted 1:16 pm, January 25, 2020, by

DURHAM, N.C. — Linda Tate, of Durham, won a $1 million prize after playing the $10,000,000 Colossal Cash scratch-off game, according to the NC Education Lottery.

This is Tate’s second big win in less than a year and a half. She bagged a $4 million prize in August of 2018 after playing Millionaire Bucks.

Tate bought the winning $30 Colossal Cash ticket at the Family Fare on Old Chapel Hill Road in Durham.

Tate had a choice of an annuity prize paid out as $50,000 a year over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000.

She chose the lump sum and claimed her prize at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Thursday.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $424,509.

The $10,000,000 Colossal Cash game started in August 2018 with four top prizes of $10 million and 21 $1 million prizes. Two $10 million prizes haven’t been won yet.

Players can win one of the $1 million prizes instantly, as Tate did, or by entering their $10,000,000 Colossal Cash tickets into second-chance drawings.

Six $1 million prizes remain to be claimed instantly, and three more can be won in second-chance drawings.

The entry deadline for the third drawing is Jan. 31.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.