× NC woman hits lottery jackpot twice, wins $5 million

DURHAM, N.C. — Linda Tate, of Durham, won a $1 million prize after playing the $10,000,000 Colossal Cash scratch-off game, according to the NC Education Lottery.

This is Tate’s second big win in less than a year and a half. She bagged a $4 million prize in August of 2018 after playing Millionaire Bucks.

Tate bought the winning $30 Colossal Cash ticket at the Family Fare on Old Chapel Hill Road in Durham.

Tate had a choice of an annuity prize paid out as $50,000 a year over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000.

She chose the lump sum and claimed her prize at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Thursday.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $424,509.

The $10,000,000 Colossal Cash game started in August 2018 with four top prizes of $10 million and 21 $1 million prizes. Two $10 million prizes haven’t been won yet.

Players can win one of the $1 million prizes instantly, as Tate did, or by entering their $10,000,000 Colossal Cash tickets into second-chance drawings.

Six $1 million prizes remain to be claimed instantly, and three more can be won in second-chance drawings.

The entry deadline for the third drawing is Jan. 31.