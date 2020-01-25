× Martin Luther King Jr. reopens in Greensboro after crash involving serious injury , police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Martin Luther King Jr. Drive was closed at E. Bragg St. after a crash involving serious injury Saturday and is now reopen, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Drive entrance ramp from Gate City Boulevard was also closed and reopened.

It is still unknown at this time how many people were injured in the crash.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.