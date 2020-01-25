Teen accused of killing mother, twin 13-year-old brothers before going to school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUNFORD, Ala. -- An Alabama teenager is accused of killing his mother and twin 13-year-old brothers, WIAT reports.

The victims were identified as 36-year-old Holli Christina Durham, 13-year-old Branson Durham and 13-year-old Baron Durham.

They were found dead of apparent stab wounds inside a house in Munford, Alabama, the Talladega County Sheriff's Office said.

The victims' son and older brother, 16-year-old Landon Durham, faces a capital murder charge for all three killings, Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens says.

Durham is being charged as an adult.

After allegedly killing his mother and two brothers by stabbing them with a knife, authorities say the teen then went to school.

The murders were not discovered until Tuesday evening.

Authorities have yet to release a motive for the murders.

Judge William Hollingsworth appointed Mark Nelson to represent the teen as the family unites to deal with their heartbreak.

Suzanne Lacey, the superintendent of Talladega County Schools, called the killings a "tragedy."

"Like any small town, when tragedy strikes, it affects the entire community, including the school community," Lacey said. "Our focus is to support the school family during this difficult time."

A preliminary hearing will be held Feb. 28, where the judge will decide whether there is enough probable cause in the case to go to a grand jury.