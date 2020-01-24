× Teen taken to hospital with serious injuries after hit-and-run in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a hit-and-run in Winston-Salem on Friday night, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

The hit-and-run was reported at 6:38 p.m. at 16th and Liberty streets.

A 19-year-old man was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle was described as a dark-colored Dodge Charger with damage to the right front bumper area.

Anyone with information on this hit-and-run is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.