Watch Live: House Democratic managers to make key closing arguments in Senate impeachment trial 

Teen taken to hospital with serious injuries after hit-and-run in Winston-Salem

Posted 8:00 pm, January 24, 2020, by
Emergency 911 Scene

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a hit-and-run in Winston-Salem on Friday night, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

The hit-and-run was reported at 6:38 p.m. at 16th and Liberty streets.

A 19-year-old man was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle was described as a dark-colored Dodge Charger with damage to the right front bumper area.

Anyone with information on this hit-and-run is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.