Suspect charged with involuntary manslaughter after Winston-Salem man killed in shooting, police say

Posted 8:17 am, January 24, 2020, by , Updated at 08:23AM, January 24, 2020
Andres Martinez-Vargas

Andres Martinez-Vargas

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is accused of accidentally killing a 31-year-old man in a shooting, according to Winston-Salem police. Officers are now investigating the case as a homicide.

Andres Martinez-Vargas, 26, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and storage of firearms to protect minors. He was arrested Wednesday.

At about 9:10 p.m. Sept. 26, police responded to a shooting at 2022 Bloomfield Drive.

Police found 31-year-old Angel Tapia-Salinas with a gunshot wound to the torso.

He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Police say multiple people were at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Warrants were issued for Martinez-Vargas on Wednesday. He was taken into custody without incident.

Martinez-Vargas is being held under a $15,000 unsecure bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem” on Facebook.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.