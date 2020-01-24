× Suspect charged with involuntary manslaughter after Winston-Salem man killed in shooting, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is accused of accidentally killing a 31-year-old man in a shooting, according to Winston-Salem police. Officers are now investigating the case as a homicide.

Andres Martinez-Vargas, 26, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and storage of firearms to protect minors. He was arrested Wednesday.

At about 9:10 p.m. Sept. 26, police responded to a shooting at 2022 Bloomfield Drive.

Police found 31-year-old Angel Tapia-Salinas with a gunshot wound to the torso.

He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Police say multiple people were at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Warrants were issued for Martinez-Vargas on Wednesday. He was taken into custody without incident.

Martinez-Vargas is being held under a $15,000 unsecure bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem” on Facebook.