Sen. Richard Burr deals out fidget spinners to Republican senators before impeachment trial

WASHINGTON — A gift from one of North Carolina’s senator was spotted in the hands of Republican Senators at the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump: fidget spinners.

Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) hosted this week’s Senate GOP lunch.

In addition to providing a Carolina cookout, the senator’s communications director says Burr gave attendees fidget toys, including fidget spinners and stress balls.

Our wonderful sketch artist captured Mr. Burr and his fidget spinner on the Senate floor, as referenced in this story https://t.co/8TWTydGbzOhttps://t.co/HMlHxAype3 pic.twitter.com/FcRs5EKYey — Catie Edmondson (@CatieEdmondson) January 24, 2020

People often use fidget spinners to help with restlessness and boredom. The small toys are held together on a ball bearing and spin quietly.