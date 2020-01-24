× Police asking for public’s help in finding missing NC 16-year-old

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. — Officers in North Carolina are asking for the public’s help in finding 16-year-old Natilie Sandy Moore who was last seen in Brunswick County.

She was last seen wearing grey shorts and a white tank top on Tuesday at around 9 p.m. in the Calabash area.

She is 5 feet 3 inches tall and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Myleod at (910) 508-7626 or call 911.