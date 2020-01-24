Piedmont Triad women helping rehabilitate fruit bats injured in Australian wildfires

We've seen the pictures of koalas and kangaroos struggling to survive wildfires in Australia, but one endangered species has suffered a devastating blow from those fires as well: fruit bats, or “flying foxes”, as they’re also called.

Two Piedmont women are helping rescuers rehabilitate these tiny creatures by sewing “bat wraps”, special swaddling wraps for baby bats that have been orphaned.

Sara Watkins says, “I literally have squished every one and sent a little love into it."

