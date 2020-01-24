Man charged with murder after 3 teens killed when he rammed their car off the road, officials say

Watch Live: House Democratic managers to make key closing arguments in Senate impeachment trial 

Anurag Chandra

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. — A California man was charged with three counts of murder Thursday after three teenagers were killed in a crash over the weekend, according to a Riverside County District Attorney news release.

Anurag Chandra, 42, was charged with three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder.

The district attorney’s office has also filed a special circumstance allegation of multiple murders.

Six teens were involved in the fatal crash. Three 16-year-olds were killed.

Daniel Hawkins, Jacob Ivascu and Drake Ruiz were killed.

The 18-year-old driver as well as two other boys who are 14 and 14 years old were injured but survived.

At about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, the six teenagers were having a sleepover and dared one of their friends to play “doorbell ditch,” according to a highway patrol investigation.

They drove to a nearby house, rang the doorbell and drove off in a Toyota Prius.

Chandra then reportedly chased them in his 2019 Infinity Q50.

Police say Chandra intentionally rammed the Prius, sending the car crashing into a tree.

One of the teenagers died at the scene, KTLA reports.

Witnesses followed the suspect vehicle to a house and called in law enforcement.

At about 2:45 a.m., Chandra was arrested at the home.

