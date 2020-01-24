× Man arrested for stabbing hotel employee during fight in Danville, police say

DANVILLE, Va. — A man was arrested in Danville for stabbing a hotel employee during a fight Friday, according to a Danville Police Department news release.

Rahim T. Lee, 30, of Danville, was arrested and charged with malicious wounding after a 40-year-old Travel Inn employee was stabbed.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is being treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Officers were called to the 2900 block of West Main Street after someone called 911 and reported a man standing on the side of the road waving a knife.

When officers arrived, they found the victim who had been injured and arrested the suspect before he was able to leave the scene.

Investigators learned Lee was staying at the Travel Inn on West Main Street where the victim was employed.

There was a fight between the two, and Lee stabbed the victim, the release says.

Anyone with more information on this case is encouraged to call Crimestoppers at (434) 793-0000.