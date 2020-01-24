“It’s OK to cry”: Virginia police chief says officer killed in line of duty was a hero

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Speaking through tears, Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew identified the officer who died in the line of duty Thursday night as Officer Katie Thyne, WAVY reports.

Chief Drew provided new information about the investigation and Officer Thyne during a Friday morning news conference.

He said Officer Thyne joined the Newport News Police Department in 2018 and was assigned to the South Precinct. She leaves behind her mother and stepfather, a brother, her two-year-old daughter and a loving partner. She was 24 years old.

Before joining the police force, Thyne served in the Navy. She enlisted in 2013 and was currently a Reservist.

The Commander of Navy Reserve Forces Command told WAVY.com, “Our hearts go out to the family, friends, and shipmates of Katherine Thyne. A logistics specialist in the United States Navy Reserve, she was assigned to Navy Operational Support Center Norfolk. As a Sailor who served her country in more ways than one, we are deeply saddened by her loss.”

Chief Drew was emotional as he talked about moving forward from this tragedy. He thanked the department chaplains who responded to the hospital where Officer Thyne was taken Thursday night.

“There is a lot of healing that needs to take place. There is no timetable for that,” said Chief Drew.

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew holds a news conference to provide details about a deadly traffic stop Thursday night.

Drew provided additional details on what unfolded on 16th Street. He said there was a report of drug activity in that area, near Monitor-Merrimac Overlook Park. Two officers, including Officer Thyne, responded around 6:45 p.m.

They arrived separately. They approached a vehicle because of a strong odor of drugs and removed the passenger. Then, he said both officers went to address the driver. While the driver’s side door was open, Chief Drew said the driver accelerated. Officer Thyne was unable to get out of the way and was dragged for about a block. The driver crashed into a tree at Walnut Avenue, pinning Officer Thyne. She died from her injuries at Sentara Norfolk General.

The driver ran from the scene after the crash, but was apprehended after a short foot pursuit. Chief Drew identified the driver as Vernon Green II. Currently, he is facing charges of felony homicide, felony evade and elude and possession of narcotics.

Ivy Runnels, the front seat passenger in the vehicle with Green, was arrested on a drug charge.

Chief Drew said there is body camera footage and that it is “very clear.”

The investigation is ongoing. Officers were investigating in the area of Monitor-Merrimac Overlook Park on Friday morning, where Chief Drew says they collected additional evidence.

The forensic unit was seen taking pictures in Shawna Roundtree’s backyard.

“It’s scary, it’s really unnerving,” Roundtree said. “The stop was right across the bridge it seems like every time something happens over on that side they flee over to this side.”

Jeremy Rayle lives near 16th Street, he said he came home from choir practice on Thursday night and saw officers investigating the deadly incident.

“I went to talk to the officer and all he could tell me was it wasn’t good,” said Rayle. “All I could do was pray, pray for the family.”

According to the Newport News Police Fallen Officers page, Thursday is the first line of duty death in Newport News since Officer Larry Douglas Bland died May 13, 1994 — almost 26 years ago.

Condolences started pouring in from local police departments upon news of the Newport News officer’s death.

Thank you to those who have reached out to comfort the NNPD, our City and all who are impacted by this terrible tragedy. Please continue to keep this officer and the heroic men and women of the NNPD in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/vlhPMAGwJH — City of Newport News (@CityofNN) January 24, 2020

To the family of Officer Katie Thyne and the women & men of @NewportNewsPD , We grieve with you, we support you, and we are praying for you. Whatever you need - we're just one bridge away. pic.twitter.com/9WLseqy3lJ — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) January 24, 2020

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of a Newport News Police Officer who was tragically killed in the line of duty tonight. We send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the brave officer and the men and women of the Newport News Police Department. pic.twitter.com/5sKTjau7wj — City of Hampton (@cityofhampton) January 24, 2020

The FBI sends our most sincere condolences to @NewportNewsPD, and to the family, friends & colleagues of the officer who was lost in the line of duty earlier this evening. Our hearts & prayers are with you during this difficult time. #NeverForget — FBI Norfolk (@FBINorfolk) January 24, 2020

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Newport News Police Department tonight as we mourn the devastating loss of a young Officer. pic.twitter.com/hGKHzb8JoV — ODU Police Dept. (@ODUPD) January 24, 2020

Portsmouh sends our support and condolences to @NewportNewsPD tonight on the death of their officer. Peace be with you. #LODD @ODMP @NLEOMF pic.twitter.com/9dSFlJXhbM — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) January 24, 2020

We grieve alongside Newport News Police Department as they mourn the loss of an officer who died while on duty yesterday. We are thinking of all our fellow law enforcement officers in this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/kV2ZK1Q2au — Richmond Police (@RichmondPolice) January 24, 2020