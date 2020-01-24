‘I’m going to fight through this’: Woman escapes alleged Davidson County kidnapper

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- “I was hit twice,” Angel Marlowe said as she pulled up her shirt to expose bandages that cover most of her stomach and the right side of her body.

This, accompanied by the wound in her right arm, is where she had been shot twice as she tried to escape a situation that can only be described as “hellish.”

“I said to myself, ‘Please don’t let me die, I don’t want to die,'” the mother of seven remembered saying to herself as she was allegedly locked inside of a warehouse in Davidson County.

Tuesday, Jan. 14, sheriff's deputies said they were called to a warehouse on Kanoy Road by Marlowe.

She claimed that she had been kidnapped by Kevin Michael, was held against her will and was being attacked by him.

When authorities arrived, Marlowe drove a large SUV, which was inside a garage, through the garage door and hit one of the deputies in the parking lot.

During the chaos, she was shot twice and taken to the hospital. State Investigators are still looking into whether the bullet was from the suspect or a deputy’s firearm.

Michael was arrested and charged with first-degree kidnapping, possession with intent to sell and distribute cocaine, manufacturing in a dwelling or place of business and possession of drug paraphernalia, among other charges.

Marlowe, who spent a week at the hospital, agreed to sit down for an interview with FOX8 News. Before the interview, she stressed that she wanted people to know her name, her face, and her story. She later wrote, “[I] hope I can and could help someone out there that is in the same situation I was in or has been.”

As she sat covered in a blanket, on a couch where she has rarely moved since coming home, she recalled what happened to her.

On Jan. 7, Marlowe claims that she was walking to her cousin’s house when Michael offered her a ride home.

“I said, ‘Yeah, sure. Please, if you don’t mind,'” she said.

She claims that Michael started to drive in the opposite direction and kept telling her to relax.

“I said, ‘You’re not going to where I told you.’ He had the doors locked to where you couldn’t get out.”

Authorities believe Michael took her to a warehouse on Kanoy Road and forced her to stay there against her will.

Marlowe described being forced into a “living room” style area that, in her words, had locks on all of the windows and the doors. She claims that Michael kept here there and refused to let her go.

“He made sure he had me where I couldn’t run. I thought, is this the end of my life? What is his plans? What is he going to do to me?” she said.

Marlowe alleged that she tried multiple times to try and break the locks, but couldn't do it.

Marlowe described that on the morning of Jan. 14, she saw a moment where she could escape. In her words, she was able to steal a cellphone that belonged to Michael, and run out of an opened door from the living area into the garage port, which was still locked up.

She quickly dialed 9-1-1 and told deputies that she was being attacked by a man.

As deputies arrived, she claims that Michael began to approach her in the garage. She said that she quickly jumped into his Suburban that was left unlocked and drove through the garage port.

As she smashed through the garage door, she ran directly into a Davidson County sheriff’s deputy.

During her escape, she was shot in the stomach and the arm.

Michael was arrested at the scene and charged.

EMS crews transported Marlowe to the hospital where, after three surgeries, she miraculously woke up.

“I wasn’t expecting to wake up. And then to see my mom and friends,” she said.

When asked what kept her spirit alive while being away from her family, she responded by saying, “I’m a fighter. My whole family is a fighter. I’m going to fight through this, one way or the other.”