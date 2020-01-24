× House Democratic managers to make key closing arguments in Senate impeachment trial

WASHINGTON — After two lengthy days, House Democratic managers will close their arguments on Friday. It won’t be the last time you hear from them, but it will be their final chance to present their unchallenged case to senators and the nation.

This is their closing shot — the last full opportunity to make their case not just for removal of President Donald Trump, but to Republican senators who may be willing to vote in favor of considering subpoenas for witnesses and documents.

The U.S. Senate gavels into session for the fourth day of the impeachment trial at 1 p.m.

The final day of the House manager’s presentation will focus on two things: a full dive into the merits of the second article of impeachment (Obstruction of Congress) and their closing argument.

The House managers have seven hours and 53 minutes remaining in their allotted presentation time. Then, the White House defense team will have 24 of their own hours.

Senators were coalescing behind the idea of a short Saturday session with an early start time (think: 9 a.m.) and much earlier end time (think between noon and 1 p.m.)

There are a number of reasons for this, according to senators, ranging from allowing some senators to go home and allowing others to go campaign in Iowa, to ensuring the White House defense team doesn’t make the bulk of their presentation on a Saturday when fewer people are paying attention.

This isn’t locked in yet — and would take unanimous consent by the Senate. But things were certainly moving in that direction on Thursday.