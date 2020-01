Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- The North Carolina zoo is home to one of the largest chimpanzee troops in the country.

That includes new babies born last year.

The baby boy, Obi, born in March and the baby girl, Asha, born in November bring the total troop number to 16.

FOX8's Shannon Smith stopped by the chimpanzee habitat to get a look at the babies for this week's Zoo Filez.