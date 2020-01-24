Watch Live: House Democratic managers to make key closing arguments in Senate impeachment trial 

CDC confirms 2nd case of coronavirus in US

CHICAGO -- There's now a second confirmed case of Wuhan coronavirus in the US.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the patient is in isolation at a Chicago hospital.

They've only identified her as a woman in her 60s who flew from Wuhan to Chicago on Jan. 13.

The woman was not ill while traveling, and health authorities don't think she spread the virus during that time.

They say she's had limited contact with others since returning to Chicago.

So far, health officials say 63 people from 22 states are under investigation for the virus.

