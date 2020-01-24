Watch Live: House Democratic managers to make key closing arguments in Senate impeachment trial 

Almost 100 sea turtles wash up on NC shore after being stunned by cold

HATTERAS, N.C. — Almost 100 sea turtles washed ashore on Hatteras Island Tuesday after being stunned by the cold, according to Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

Roughly 95 green and Kemp’s ridley cold-stunned sea turtles washed ashore and were successfully taken to the STAR Center at the NC Aquarium on Roanoke Island to be rehabilitated.

Many are expected to be released by the end of the week.

Ten more sea turtles were found Wednesday.

The majority of the cold-stunned turtles have been found from Buxton to Hatteras.

