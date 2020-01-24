6 dead, more than 200 injured in Turkey earthquake

Six people have died and more than 200 were injured in eastern Turkey after an earthquake rattled the region on Friday evening, according to authorities.

The 6.7-magnitude quake struck near the town of Sivrice, in eastern Elazig province, collapsing at least 10 buildings, Turkish Interior Minister Sulyman Soylu said. Two of the injured are in critical condition, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency, or AFAD.

Preliminary reports say the earthquake lasted 40 seconds, AFAD said.

Fifteen aftershocks have been felt in the wake, with the strongest registering at 5.4 magnitude, Soylu said. The quake struck at a relatively shallow depth of 10 km (6 miles), according to the US Geological Survey (USGS), which enhances the shaking felt at the surface.

About 500,000 people felt strong to very strong shaking, the USGS reported. The earthquake was felt in several other countries, including Iraq, Syria and Lebanon.

According to the initial estimates from USGS, damage should be “relatively localized.”

The quake interrupted a live broadcast of Edessa TV. Video of the broadcast shows four anchors talking while everything shakes around them.

