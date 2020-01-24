× 6 children, 3 adults sent to hospital after SUV crashes in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An SUV crash in Charlotte sent six children and three adults to a hospital, according to WBTV. The driver now faces charges.

At about 11:20 p.m., troopers say an SUV was on Interstate 485, near West Boulevard, with six children inside ranging in age from 4 months to 10 years.

When driver Shantavia Smith Barber allegedly fell asleep, the SUV ran off the right side of the road and hit an embankment.

The SUV overturned several times before coming to a stop.

Three people suffered life-threatening injuries, but it is unclear which three. The other six were hurt but to a lesser degree. All nine were taken to a hospital, according to WBTV.

The 4-month-old child was seated in an unrestrained car seat, troopers say. An 8-month-old child was in a passenger’s arms.

Barber is charged with six counts of failing to restrain a child, failing to wear a seatbelt, careless and reckless driving and driving while license revoked.