34 U.S. service members diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries after Iranian missile strike

Thirty-four U.S. service members have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries following the Iranian missile attack on US forces in Iraq earlier this month, Pentagon spokesman Jonathon Hoffman said Friday.

Earlier this week President Donald Trump said he does not consider potential brain injuries to be as serious as physical combat wounds, downplaying the severity of the injuries suffered in Iraq.

During the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Trump was asked to explain the discrepancy between his previous comments that no U.S. service member was harmed in the Jan. 8 Iranian missile attack on Al-Asad airbase in Iraq and the latest reports of U.S. troops being treated for injuries sustained in that attack.

"No. I heard that they had headaches and a couple of other things, but I would say, and I can report it's not very serious," Trump replied during a news conference.