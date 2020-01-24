1 person shot on sidewalk outside Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- One person was shot outside of Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem on Friday night, Winston-Salem police confirm.

The victim, identified only as a male, was shot on the sidewalk outside the entrance to Forever 21 as he exited the store around 8:30 p.m., according to police.

Winston-Salem police said the suspected shooter is in police custody and is being questioned.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they believe the shooter and victim knew each other and it was not a random shooting.