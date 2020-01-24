1 person shot on sidewalk outside Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem

Posted 9:08 pm, January 24, 2020, by , Updated at 09:39PM, January 24, 2020
Data pix.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- One person was shot outside of Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem on Friday night, Winston-Salem police confirm.

The victim, identified only as a male, was shot on the sidewalk outside the entrance to Forever 21 as he exited the store around 8:30 p.m., according to police.

Winston-Salem police said the suspected shooter is in police custody and is being questioned.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they believe the shooter and victim knew each other and it was not a random shooting.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.