Skaters prepare for opening ceremony at U.S. Figure Skating Championships

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The eyes of the ice skating world are in Greensboro for the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

It is the third time that the Greensboro Coliseum has hosted this event and it keeps getting bigger.

Many local skaters will be a part of the opening ceremony, which could be a career highlight or just the start of something big for them.

The 2020 U.S. Figure Skating Championships run through Sunday at the Greensboro Coliseum.

