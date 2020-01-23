Reward continues to grow to find killer of Greensboro mother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Shaquanna Hudson's family is still searching for answers nearly two years after she was found killed.

The mom of four and her boyfriend were shot and killed in her home in Greensboro in the summer of 2018.

It's a case that caught the community's attention. In fact, the Crime Stoppers reward for information continues to climb. Thanks to anonymous donors, the reward is now $3,625.

"It makes me feel good that someone still loves and cares enough for her to do that, you know that they want answers also too and they miss her," said Lelia Hudson, Shaquanna's mom.

Shaquanna Hudson's four children are now in the care of their grandmother.

"Sleepless nights, hurting, heartaches, like I said before several times, this feeling, this pain that I have and this grief that I'm going through, I'd never wish this on anyone else at all," Lelia Hudson said.

A grief that grew during the holidays. One of Shaquanna's daughters made sure to Photoshop her in their Christmas photo.

"She has her days too, as well as her other siblings that they don't want to do it no more, they want to give up. She just wants to give up some days, but she keeps pushing," Lelia Hudson said.

Lelia's granddaughters are finding strength on the basketball court.

"I think about my daughter when I come here, some games that she came to see her kids play at school, it's been very hard," Lelia Hudson said.

Sometimes it's hard for Lelia to watch from the sidelines when her grandchildren are missing their biggest cheerleader.

"I know she's here in spirit but I still want her here you know where I can see her and hold her that way she can cheer them on," Lelia Hudson said.