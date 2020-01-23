× Police investigating after Philadelphia mascot Gritty allegedly punched 13-year-old boy during photo shoot

PHILADELPHIA — Gritty, the Philadelphia Flyers mascot known for his wild eyes and kooky behavior, may have punched a 13-year-old boy, police said according to WPVI.

Police confirmed Wednesday that officers are investigating the claim.

Chris Greenwell, who has had Flyers season tickets for 23 years, says he was at Wells Fargo Center in November when they posed for a photoshoot with the mascot, KYW reports.

The boy reportedly tapped Gritty’s head after the photo.

That’s when Gritty allegedly jumped out of his chair and punched the boy in the back.

“When he gets done, the picture, he walks by and taps him on the head,” Greenwell told KYW. “Literally just like that. He keeps walking and then Gritty gets out of the chair and then lunges over and punches Brandon like that — in the bottom left side of his back.”

Greenwell says the teenager’s hospital bill cost nearly $300.

The Flyers organization issued the following statement Wednesday:

We took Mr. Greenwell’s allegations seriously and conducted a thorough investigation that found nothing to support this claim.

The Greenwell family is calling for the Flyers to apologize and pay for the boy’s hospital bill.