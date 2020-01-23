NC animal shelter says ‘World’s Worst Cat’ hates Disney movies, Christmas and hugs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. — One cat is getting a lot of seemingly-unwanted attention after a shelter dubbed her the "World's Worst Cat."

When Perdita first came to Mitchell County Animal Rescue, they thought she was sick.

"Turns out she's just a jerk," the rescue said in a Facebook post that has since garnered more than 2,700 shares.

But the shelter doesn't stop there.

Any prospective adopters are warned that her likes include "lurking in dark corners," "being queen of her domicile" and "fooling shelter staff into thinking she's sick."

Not only that, she's reportedly a fan of the song "Cat Scratch Fever," the movie "Pet Semetary" and jump scares.

Her dislikes? The color pink, kittens, dogs and children, as well as "the Dixie Chicks, Disney movies, Christmas and last but NOT least...HUGS."

"She's single and ready to be socially awkward with a socially awkward human who understands personal space," the shelter said.

Perdita can be adopted for free but that hasn't stopped an outpouring of generosity. More than $600 has been donated to the shelter through the Facebook post.

If you could use a jerk in your life, fill out an application at the Mitchell County Animal Shelter website.