GREENSBORO, N.C. — For Maxim Naumov, Jan. 22, 2020, will be a day to remember, because that was the day he became the Junior National Figure Skating Champion.

The 18-year-old figure skater from Boston says this is only the first step for him.

He hopes to continue competing at the senior level.

The 2020 U.S. Figure Skating Championships run from Wednesday to Sunday at the Greensboro Coliseum.

