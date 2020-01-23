× Man wanted for sex offense charges in Fayetteville arrested in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man wanted in Fayetteville for multiple felony sex offenses was arrested in Greensboro, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

Desmond D. Newton, 30, was taken into custody on Thursday in Greensboro after detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department’s Youth Services Unit received a tip that he was in the city.

Fayetteville police requested the assistance of the Greensboro Police Department and Newton was taken into custody.

Newton is being held in the Guilford County Detention Center under a $300,000 secured bond.