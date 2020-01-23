Guilford County substitute teacher could lose ability to walk after crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Catherine Silva has been identified as the driver involved a destructive crash on North Main Street in High Point Wednesday morning.

Silva, 42, was traveling almost 70 mph when she turned on Main Street. She tore the front part off of an SUV carrying teenagers before she smashed into a building.

Police records, and her family, tell FOX8 that Silva suffered a major stroke at the time of the crash.

“She just got stuck on the wheel and keep going,” Alberto Silva explained, about what happened to his wife in those moments. “Her feet just kept pushing the peddle.”

He says his wife had just dropped their 4-year-old daughter off at school and was on her way to substitute teach at High Point Central High School when the stroke happened.

“We can count six miracles,” Alberto said. “Four kids in the other car, herself, and my baby not being in the car.”

He said that the car seat for their daughter was directly on the side where her vehicle smashed into the building.

“She would be gone because the car hit where she sits,” he said.

Doctors tell the family that Catherine’s back is crushed and that there is little chance that she’ll be able to walk again.

“It’s just so much change,” her husband cried.

Catherine is a mother of six children and has a love for teaching students, listening to music, and cooking for large crowds. Her second-oldest son Kashif said the last conversation he had with her was about dinner.

“We were just talking about how she was going to cook spaghetti and we were going to chill out and listen to some music, but she ended up in the hospital. That’s all I heard,” Kashif said.

The high school freshman explained how his mom was known around schools as “Ms. Kay” and students would always ask how her day was.

“They meant a lot to her,” he said.

Her family knows the incredibly difficult and agonizing journey ahead. They believe in the power of prayer and ask everyone to pray for them. They also ask for cards of well-wishes for her to read when she wakes from a medically induced coma.

“I’m praying because miracles do happen, but if anything we’ll be there for her,” Kashif said.

They ask that people send cards and well wishes to 1509 Johnson St., High Point, NC 27262.