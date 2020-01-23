Greensboro College Women’s Basketball Coach Randy Tuggle won’t let pancreatic cancer slow him down

January 23, 2020
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro College Women's Basketball Coach Randy Tuggle is facing a really tough opponent: pancreatic cancer.

However, since being diagnosed a year ago, Tuggle has not missed a single game or a practice. And he's pushing on with a positive attitude.

"I don't know how I can say this because I don't want cancer, but it has been good because I feel like I have made an impact," Tuggle said.

His daughter Lauren is always close by. She works as a nurse at Greensboro College and was one of the first to find out about the cancer.

"I know the battle is hard but I know my dad is strong," Lauren said. "I know he's stronger than any cancer and also know God is bigger than any cancer".

