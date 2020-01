Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Firefighters worked to put out a fire at a home in Winston-Salem early Thursday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

At about 6:06 a.m., fire crews responded to the fire at 1530 E. 21st St.

No one was inside the home at the time as fire officials are aware.

No word on the cause.

Officials say 21st Street was closed between Dunleith Avenue and Jackson Avenue.