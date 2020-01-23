District Court judge candidate Caroline Pemberton recovering after being hit by car in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Caroline Pemberton said she thought she was going to die.

Lying in her Moses Cone hospital bed, the attorney recounted the dramatic moments after she was hit by a car in downtown Greensboro.

"I was almost finishing crossing the street all I know was I felt something on top of me," she said. "And I'm laying there going, what is this? What's going on?"

She says it took her a moment to realize what was happening. And when she did fear set it.

"I saw the wheel. There was a wheel on the side of me and I realized I was under a vehicle. I didn't know what kind of vehicle it was and I started yelling, 'Please stop. Please stop. If you go any further you're going to run over my head,'" she said.

At the time, all she could think of was her children. She lost her son in September and didn't want her other son and daughter have to bury their mother.

So she became determined to not become a victim, but a survivor.

She is an assistant district attorney for Guilford County and a trained nurse as well.

She is thankful for the EMS professionals who got her to the hospital quickly.

"I've never seen such a response with doctors and nurses. They had me in surgery within an hour or two once I got here and was losing blood. Yeah, they did a great job," Pemberton said.

She has a broken arm, a broken pelvis, a broken leg and lots of scrapes and bruises, but luckily she suffered no head trauma.

That, she said, was her sign from above to get healthy and get back to work.

"Anybody who knows me will tell you Caroline is a very determined individual," she said.

With the help of numerous supporters, she says she is still running for District Court judge against Tomakio Gause.